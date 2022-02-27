Regional stability, security need coop. plans implementation

"Through mutual efforts and the realization of cooperation plans between the two countries in various fields, we will see greater expansion and strengthening of relations between the two nations and the strengthening of stability and security at the regional level," Amir-Abdollahian wrote in a message to Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan on Sunday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, based on the will of the great nation of Iran and relying on transcendent Islamic values, has always tried to develop relations with all countries in the world, especially neighboring countries, based on principles," he added in his message to Mirzoyan's message sent to him on the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran recently.

The foreign minister further called for expanding close bilateral ties with neighboring Armenia based on long-standing historical and civilizational ties and shared interests.

