Persian Gulf-Balck Sea corridor important to Iran: envoy

TEHRAN, Feb. 09 (MNA) – Iran attaches great importance to the roads passing through Armenia and Azerbaijan, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri told reporters Wednesday, according to local Armenian media.

The transit route connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea can create major opportunities not only for Iran and Armenia, but also for the other countries through which it will pass, Iranian Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri told reporters on Wednesday, according to News Armenia website.

He explained that the legal side of this matter is under discussion, and a respective meeting will take place soon.

As for the "Zangezur corridor," the Iranian diplomat recalled that high-ranking Armenian officials have repeatedly stated their position in this regard.

"The transit route connecting the Persian Gulf to the Black Sea has nothing to do [with the 'Zangezur corridor']. It is a separate road," said Ambassador Zohouri.

