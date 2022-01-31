Iran, Armenia ink bilateral coop. document in tourism field

Accordingly, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts for Tourism Affairs Ali Asghar Shalbafan and Narek Teryan Deputy Minister of Economy of Armenia inked tourism cooperation document on the sidelines of 3rd day of 15th Iran International Tourism Exhibition and 35th Tehran Handicrafts Exhibition.

Sistan Boghossian, the Head of Armenian National Tourism Committee and Sona Hovhannisyan, the Head of International Cooperation Department at Tourism Committee of Armenia and Deputy Interior Minister visited the pavilion of Tourism Exhibition for signing and sealing the tourism cooperation document between the two countries of Iran and Armenia.

Earlier, an expert-level meeting was held between representatives of private sectors of the two countries for further interaction in tourism field.

The 15th edition of Iran International Tourism Exhibition and 35th Tehran Handicrafts Exhibition were inaugurated at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Saturday Jan. 29.

The inaugural ceremony of the exhibitions was held in the presence of Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Seyyed Ezzatollah Zarghami, senior officials and managers of the ministry as well as a number of state and military officials.

