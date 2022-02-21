Iran eyes increasing economic coop. with Armenia

Mohammad Dehghan made the remarks in a meeting with Justice Minister of Armenia Karen Andrasyan in Tehran on Monday and said that Iran’s foreign policy is to promote all-out cooperation especially trade and economic cooperation with neighbors.

Stating that the two countries of Iran and Armenia enjoy historical and friendly relations, he said that policy of Islamic Republic is to promote comprehensive cooperation especially economic and trade cooperation with neighbors with special emphasis on good neighborliness and peace.

Expressing satisfaction with peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, he added, “Some countries are seeking to sow seeds of discord between our neighbors with their interventions and we should resolve problems amicably and establish peace in the region through dialogue."

He placed special emphasis on expanding economic cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy, especially gas and electricity and expressed hope that Iranian investors and road construction companies would participate in construction of North-South Freeway in Armenia that connects Iran to Georgia.

Armenian Justice Minister, for his turn, expressed hope that 17th meeting of Iran-Armenia Joint Commission would lead to increased cooperation and improved relations between the two countries.

Pointing to the judicial cooperation between the two countries, Karen Andrasyan announced the extradition of seven convicts of Armenian courts to Iran in the past few days and trial of 30 other Iranian citizens at courts of the country.

