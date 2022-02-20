Iran, Armenia ink MoU on enhancing judicial coop.

This MoU was inked by Iranian Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi and his Armenian counterpart Karen Andrasyan for enhancing and broadening bilateral cooperation in judicial field.

During the meeting, Iranian Minister stated that the two countries of Iran and Armenia enjoy historical and civilizational relations and principled policy of Iran is to respect the territorial integrity and recognition of sovereignty of all countries as well as further development of relations with friendly and neighboring countries.

Iranian Minister also suggested setting up an arbitration and mediation center to facilitate activities of businessmen and economic activists of the two countries, so that possible trade and economic disputes can be dealt with more easily and quickly.

Armenian Minister of Justice, for his part, welcomed the proposal of his Iranian counterpart and emphasized the need for establishing amicable ties between the two countries.

With strengthening legal and judicial relations between the two countries, Karen Andrasyan expressed hope that a suitable platform would be provided for the development of relations in other fields.

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed in eleven articles with the aim of facilitating implementation of agreements on legal cooperation in civil and criminal affairs as well as extradition of offenders and transfer of convicts between the two parties.

