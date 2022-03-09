Raeisi congratulates elections of new Armenian president

In his congratulatory message on Wednesday, President Raeisi described historical and cultural ties as well as friendly relations between people of the two countries over the past three decades ‘as a strong and reliable ground’ for expanding and promoting comprehensive relations between the two countries in line with strengthening peace, stability and security in the region.

President Raeisi expressed hope that the two countries would witness a new stage in bilateral relations through taking advantage of past experiences and in the light of mutual will and efforts.

MA/5443317