3 civilians killed in Saudi artillery attack on Yemen's Sadaa

Saudi-led coalition on Friday launched the artillery attack in the Al-Thabet area in Qatabar district and border town of Shada's in Saada Province, killing at least two Yemeni civilians and wounding several others.

Al-Raqo area of ​​the border town of Manbeh in Saada province also came under attack by the Saudi-led coalition which killed an African migrant.

The Saudi coalition has heavily bombed various parts of Yemen in recent days.

Saudi fighter jets have bombed two towns of Hajjah province 14 times, Almasirah reported.

The Saudi coalition has also targeted areas in Marib province seven times, as well as attacked al-Jawf province four times.

Yemeni Military sources also announced that the Saudi coalition has violated the ceasefire 147 times in Yemen during the past 24 hours.

