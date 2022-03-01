UNSC resolution has negative impact on Yemeni peace process

Saeed Khatibzadeh further pointed out that the UNSC Resolution issued against Yemen will further intensify the positions of parties in the conflict.

Unfortunately, this resolution and the literature used in it have been adopted under the influence of political considerations and lobbying of the aggressor coalition countries in contradiction to the existing efforts to resume political process which will have negative consequences for peace process and positions of the conflicting parties, Khatibzadeh added.

On Monday Feb. 28, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates, calling for the extension of arms embargo imposed on a number of Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement leaders to the entire group.

The resolution was approved by the UN Security Council with 11 votes in favor and four abstentions from Ireland, Mexico, Brazil and Norway. The UAE envoy said the resolution would curb military capabilities of Ansarullah Movement and move to stop their alleged "violent actions" in the region.

In response to the UAE aggression alongside the Saudis, the capital of the tiny persian Gulf country Abu Dhabi was recently hit by strikes from Yemen.

