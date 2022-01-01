Eight killed, injured in Saudi-led coalition attack on Saada

Saudi aggressor coalition’s artillery attack on border region in northern Yemen also led to the killing of civilians on Saturday.

Saudi coalition's forces deployed in the south targeted “al-Raqo” border area in the northern Yemeni province of Saada using artillery attack which killed and wounded eight civilians.

On Saturday Jan. 01, Saudi-led coalition fighter jets bombarded city of “Usaylan” District in Shabwa province 19 times, city of Al-Wadi in Ma’rib province six times, cities of Sarwah and Al-Juba each three times, city of Saada seven times in city of Kataf and city of Al-Zahir four times.

According to the Criminal Investigation Department of Saada Province, 283 people were martyred and 1,200 were injured in the border areas of Saada in 2021.

Saudi Arabia, at the head of an Arab coalition backed by the United States, launched a military aggression against Yemen and imposed a land, air and sea blockade on March 26, 2015, claiming that it was trying to bring the resigned and fugitive Yemeni president Mansur Hadi back to power.

