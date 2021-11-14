  1. World
Nov 14, 2021, 11:30 PM

4 civilians wounded in artillery shells by S Arabia on Yemen

TEHRAN, Nov. 14 (MNA) – Four civilians were injured in an artillery attack by Saudi Arabia in Saada Province in Yemen on Sunday, local Yemeni said.

Yemeni Al-Masirah TV reported that four Yemeni civilians were wounded in a Saudi artillery attack on the Shada border area in Saada Province in Yemen on Sunday. 

According to the TV channel, the Saudi aggressor coalition bombed Al-Juba and Sarwah districts in Ma'rib 12 times in the last few hours.

It was also reported earlier on Sunday that fighter jets belonging to the Saudi-led coalition heavily bombed city of Ma'rib province in order to prevent advance of Yemeni resistance forces.

Yemen has been since March 2015 under a brutal aggression by Saudi-led coalition. Tens of thousands of Yemenis have been injured and martyred in Saudi-led strikes, with the vast majority of them are civilians.

The coalition has been also imposing a blockade on the impoverished country’s ports and airports as a part of his aggression which is aimed at restoring power to fugitive former president Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi.

Meanwhile, Yemen is home to the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with at least 7 million people on the brink of famine and hundreds of thousands suffering from cholera.

