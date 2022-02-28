  1. World
  2. Middle East
Feb 28, 2022, 10:00 AM

1 killed, 3 wounded in Saudi artillery attacks on Yemen

1 killed, 3 wounded in Saudi artillery attacks on Yemen

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – One civilian was killed and three others were wounded in Saudi artillery shelling in northern Yemen, news sources reported Sunday night.

Yemen’s Al-Masirah television network reported Sunday night an artillery attack of the Saudis on Shada district in Saada province, killing one civilian and injuring three others.

Also on Friday, three people were killed and seven others were injured in Saudi border attacks on civilians in Saada.

The Yemeni border areas in the north of the country are witnessing daily artillery, missile and shooting attacks by the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

NM/ IRN84665524

News Code 184376
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184376/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News