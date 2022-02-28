1 killed, 3 wounded in Saudi artillery attacks on Yemen

Yemen’s Al-Masirah television network reported Sunday night an artillery attack of the Saudis on Shada district in Saada province, killing one civilian and injuring three others.

Also on Friday, three people were killed and seven others were injured in Saudi border attacks on civilians in Saada.

The Yemeni border areas in the north of the country are witnessing daily artillery, missile and shooting attacks by the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and with the green light of the United States and Western countries, carried out comprehensive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to prevent Ansarullah of Yemen from coming to power in the country.

