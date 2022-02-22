Police seize 516 kg of opium in SW Iran

The police forces of the city confiscated a truck carrying great amounts of opium on the "Kerman-Shiraz" transportation axis, the police chief said.

The smuggler was arrested and sent to prison after going through the legal process, he added.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

