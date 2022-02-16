  1. Iran
Feb 17, 2022, 1:00 AM

Close to 20 tons narcotics seized in Alborz province

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – Anti-Narcotics Police Chief of Alborz province announced that about 20 tons of illicit drugs were seized in the province in the current Iranian year (Starting March 20, 2021), showing a 10% increase compared to the last year.

Of the total amount of narcotics seized, about 12 tons were discovered by the anti-narcotics police officers of Alborz province, and the rest were obtained in joint operations with other provinces of the country, Ali Salimpour said.

Some 709 smugglers and 5,923 distributors and retailers were arrested during the same period, he added.

Stating that 61 large drug trafficking gangs have been dismantled in the province, Salimpour said that 1,271 vehicles of the smugglers have been seized in the same period.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

Iran has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab, and Central Asian countries.

