Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in southeastern Iran

One ton and 88 kilograms of narcotics, including 848 kilograms of hashish and 240 kilograms of opium were seized by the border guards in an armed conflict with drug traffickers, Goudarzi said.

The Iranian border guards also managed to seize a vehicle carrying narcotics, 2 wireless devices, as well as some ammunition.

Saying that the identification and arrestment of the smugglers are on the agenda, General Goudarzi stated that the border guards of Iran are seriously fighting against drug trafficking.

