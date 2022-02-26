  1. Iran
Feb 26, 2022, 11:59 PM

Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in southeastern Iran

Over 1 ton of illicit drugs busted in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi that over a ton of narcotics were seized in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.

One ton and 88 kilograms of narcotics, including 848 kilograms of hashish and 240 kilograms of opium were seized by the border guards in an armed conflict with drug traffickers, Goudarzi said.

The Iranian border guards also managed to seize a vehicle carrying narcotics, 2 wireless devices, as well as some ammunition.

Saying that the identification and arrestment of the smugglers are on the agenda, General Goudarzi stated that the border guards of Iran are seriously fighting against drug trafficking.

MP/5433775

News Code 184310
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/184310/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 12 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News