Police dismantle smuggling gang, seize 713kg of drugs in SE

Following the intelligence activities of the police forces of the province in Zahedan, Saravan and Mehrestan cities, a drug trafficking gang was dismantled in southeastern Iran, said Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri on Wednesday.

During the operation, 2 vehicles belonging to smugglers were seized in addition to the confiscation of 713 kilograms of opium and hashish, he added.

According to the police chief, 3 smugglers were also arrested and some weapons and ammunition were seized.

Iran, which has a 900-kilometer common border with Afghanistan, has been used as the main conduit for smuggling Afghan drugs to narcotics kingpins in Europe.

The country is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs. Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

