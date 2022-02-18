  1. Politics
Feb 18, 2022, 9:44 PM

FM hopes talks will lead to good agreement in near future

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister expressed hope that the Vienna talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries will lead to a good agreement in the near future.

Speaking upon arrival in Germany on Friday to attend the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC), Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the meeting would be an opportunity to announce the Iranian administration's foreign policy and its stance on regional issues, not least the current crises in West Asia.

"As for Iran and the active initiatives it has put on the negotiating table, we are very close to a good agreement," he added.

"But it is the Western parties that must show their true initiative and flexibility and determine these negotiations will lead to a result within the next few days or weeks (with their approach to Iran's initiatives)," the Iranian Foreign Minister noted.

He went on to say that there are still some outstanding issues in the Vienna talks but Iran's top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and his team would continue the negotiations with seriousness in order to reach a good agreement.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy active drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

