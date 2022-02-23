Iran’s top negotiator on way back to Tehran for consultations

Senior negotiators of three European countries including UK, France and Germany also returned to their respective capitals this week in line with their regular schedules.

While the top Iranian negotiator will be in Tehran, Iranian expert delegation will remain in Vienna and continue consultations on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The eighth round of Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions resumed in Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday, Feb. 8 after an 11-day break for consultations with their capitals.

The expert-level talks have been held between Iran and P4+1 in different formats and levels since then.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated on Wednesday in a joint press conference with his Omani counterpart that there are few but very important issues left in the Vienna talks to be decided by the western parties to respond to Iran's demands.

Iran will never cross its red lines Under no circumstances in the negotiations, he added.

MA/FNA14001204001194