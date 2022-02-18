Iran's Bagheri Kani meets EU Coordinator on Vienna talks

Bagheri Kani also met with the E3 representatives in Vienna talks on the same subject on late Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bagheri Kani took to Twitter to say, "After weeks of intense negotiations, we are closer to an agreement than ever. Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed."

Refraining from extravagance, and paying attention to the experience of the last 4 years is necessary to achieve this goal, he said, adding that it is time for our negotiating parties to decide.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of all anti-Iranian sanctions kicked off on Dec. 27 in the Austrian capital of Vienna and is one of lengthy rounds of talks. These days, participants are busy actively drafting the text of the agreement and deciding on some controversial issues.

