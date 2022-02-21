Israel plays no role in Vienna talks at all: Marandi

Mohammad Marandi, political analyst and commentator and a member of the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna told Sputnik Arabic that the Israelis have absolutely no role in the Vienna talks and their presence or absence will have no effect on the negotiation process.

Marandi said that Iran has done everything necessary in the Vienna talks, adding that now it is the time for Washington to make the final decision and find appropriate solutions to offer to Iran.

So far, no date has been set for the signing of an agreement, the negotiation expert added.

He added, "Iran has emphasized from the beginning that if everything is not agreed upon, nothing will be agreed upon."

Marandi also said that two or three issues are remaining to be agreed upon as Iran demands to return to the full implementation of the nuclear deal.

He also noted that the Americans must offer acceptable solutions to Iran.

