Feb 19, 2022, 8:45 PM

Iranian, Russian negotiating delegations hold talks in Vienna

TEHRAN, Feb. 19 (MNA) – The negotiating teams of Iran and Russia held talks in Austrian capital on Vienna on Saturday on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

Iran's chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Russia's envoy in Vienna talks Mikhail Ulyanov on Saturday evening to discuss the latest trend of talks which is ongoing in Austrian capital of Vienna. 

Prior to that meeting, a bilateral meeting was held between Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and EU coordinator in Vienna talks Enrique Mora.

Vienna talks have reached a sensitive stage in recent weeks that requires Washington to make political decisions and if Iran sees seriousness of the United States and European countries, a good agreement is within reach.

The eighth round of talks, which began in Austrian capital of Vienna on Dec. 27, is one of the lengthiest rounds of talks with participants busy working on a draft text of an agreement and deciding on some remaining disputed issues.

