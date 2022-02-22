Iran’s Bagheri, EU’s Mora hold bilateral meeting in Vienna

Also, similar bilateral meetings were held on Tuesday morning and yesterday. Intensive expert meetings and consultations took place on Monday and Tuesday.

The eighth round of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions in Vienna began on December 27 and has proven to be one of the lengthiest rounds of talks so far. Most negotiating teams say that negotiations have reached a final stage and an agreement is within reach.

The talks are now in a situation where its success or failure strictly hinges on the political decisions on the part of the Western parties.

