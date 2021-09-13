MoD's Fakhra vaccine enters 3rd phase of clinical trial

The ceremony of start of the third phase of the clinical trial of the Iran-made ‘Fakhra’ Coronavirus vaccine was held in Tehran this morning in the presence of Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi, Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry General Saeed Shabanian and Deputy Chief of Armed Forces Mohammad Araghizadeh.
‘Fakhra’ COVID-19 vaccine was developed in Iran by the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defense, named after the martyred scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizade.
ZM/ 5303389
