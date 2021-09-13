MoD's Fakhra vaccine enters 3rd phase of clinical trial

The ceremony of start of the third phase of the clinical trial of the Iran-made ‘Fakhra’ Coronavirus vaccine was held in Tehran this morning in the presence of Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani‬, Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi, Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry General Saeed Shabanian and Deputy Chief of Armed Forces Mohammad Araghizadeh.

‘Fakhra’ COVID-19 vaccine was developed in Iran by the Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, a subsidiary of Iran's Ministry of Defense, named after the martyred scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizade.

