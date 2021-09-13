3rd phase of clinical trial of Fakhra

TEHRAN, Sep. 13 (MNA) – The third phase of the clinical trial of the Iranian’ Fakhra’ coronavirus vaccine was held on Mon.

The ceremony of the start of the third phase of the clinical trial of the Iran-made ‘Fakhra’ Coronavirus vaccine was held in Tehran this morning in the presence of Minister of Defense Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani‬, Minister of Health Bahram Einollahi, Deputy Coordinator of Iranian Defense Ministry General Saeed Shabanian and Deputy Chief of Armed Forces Mohammad Araghizadeh.