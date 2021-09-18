  1. Iran
Iran to begin vaccinating teens tomorrow: health minister

TEHRAN, Sep. 18 (MNA) – The Iranian health minister said on Saturday that vaccinating teenagers between the ages of 12 to 18 will start from tomorrow.

The vaccination of minor Iranians will begin tomorrow, Iran's new Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said. 

Einollahi called on the Iranian students to go to vaccination centers from Sunday.

He added that the schools need to re-open when the students have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The minister added that the vaccines available in Iran are proved to be effective in immunizing teens.

Other Iranian officials including the education minister have declared that the schools in Iran will re-open in the middle of the fall.

Polls show that 75% of Iranian families agree to send their children back to school.

