Mojtaba Ghahremani made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the gang members, along with organized and international networks, smuggled over 2 million liters of fuel daily.

While 10 members of the gang have been identified, three of them have been detained, he noted.

Some 12 vessels, seven houses, and 23 vehicles belonging to smugglers have been seized, he further noted.

