  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2025, 7:01 PM

We are ready for any kind of war: IRGC chief

We are ready for any kind of war: IRGC chief

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – "We are ready for any war, but at the same time we will not be initiator of any war," according to the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami.

"We will not be the initiator of any war, but we are ready for any [kind of] war," Major General Salami said on Saturday in a gathering of the IRGC commanders.

"We have learned the formulas to overcome this enemy," he added.

The IRGC chief continued to stress that" We will not retreat a single step in front of the enemy."

He went on to talk about the Iranian military strikes against the Israeli regime last year, which were retaliatory for the regime's actions in martyring resistance commanders, recalling that Iran attacked a regime that Western countries were standing in line to support.

MNA/ISN1404011607226

News ID 230198

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News