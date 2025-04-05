We are ready for any kind of war: IRGC chief

"We will not be the initiator of any war, but we are ready for any [kind of] war," Major General Salami said on Saturday in a gathering of the IRGC commanders.

"We have learned the formulas to overcome this enemy," he added.

The IRGC chief continued to stress that" We will not retreat a single step in front of the enemy."

He went on to talk about the Iranian military strikes against the Israeli regime last year, which were retaliatory for the regime's actions in martyring resistance commanders, recalling that Iran attacked a regime that Western countries were standing in line to support.

