OIC condemns Israeli aggression on Darul Arqam School in Gaza

The OIC condemned the targeted attacks by the Israeli forces on civilians, refugee centers, and educational and health institutions, the latest of which was the bombing of the Darul Arqam School in Gaza City, as well as the attack on the medical supplies warehouse affiliated with the Saudi Cultural and Heritage Center in Rafah.

In a statement, the organization called the Israeli attack on the school a clear violation of international law, international humanitarian law, and relevant UN resolutions.

The OIC further emphasized the need for the UN Security Council to take action under Chapter VII to implement an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, implement accountability mechanisms in accordance with international criminal law against this regime, and hold Israeli regime accountable for committing all crimes and genocide that threaten regional and global security and stability.

The organization further called on all countries to take possible political, economic, and legal measures against the Zionist regime, and to attribute these measures to the extent of Tel Aviv's compliance with the orders of the International Court of Justice, the principles of international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and its relevant resolutions, to force the Zionist regime to end the occupation, and military aggression against the oppressed Palestinian people.

