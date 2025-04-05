China calls on US to stop using tariffs as a ‘weapon’

The ministry said the US should “stop using tariffs as a weapon to suppress China’s economy and trade, and stop undermining the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people”, Al Jazeera reported.

The comments come after China announced extra levies of 34 percent on all US goods and export curbs on some rare earths, in retaliation for Trump introducing an additional 34 percent tariff on Chinese goods on Wednesday that brought the total duties on China this year to 54 percent.

MNA