Iran diplomat, Taliban min. discuss resolving border issues

The Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kabul, Seyed Hassan Mortazavi, met with Taliban Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani.

The two sides discussed issues related to the cultivation and trafficking of narcotics from Afghanistan into Iran, calling for joint cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking.

Referring to some border problems between Iranian and Afghan border forces, Mortazavi asked Haqqani to resolve border misunderstandings by forming a joint border committee as soon as possible.

This issue was welcomed by the Taliban minister and it was decided to take action in the near future.

Taliban Interior Minister also said, "Let no arrogant powers once again impose war and insecurity on the Muslim nations of the region after leaving the region, especially Afghanistan."

Saying that the new Afghan rule will seriously fight against the terrorist movement inside Afghanistan, he added that the Taliban will not allow anyone to threaten Afghanistan's neighbors.

