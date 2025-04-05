Over 55,000 audiences visit Picasso exhibition in Tehran

The exhibition, Picasso in Tehran, features 66 works from TMoCA’s esteemed collection, offering a comprehensive view of Picasso’s artistic evolution.

Among these, a highlight is the inclusion of 26 aquatint prints from the renowned “La Tauromaquia” (The Art of Bullfighting) series, which have never been displayed in Iran before. Created in 1957, this rare portfolio underscores Picasso’s deep engagement with Spanish cultural traditions and his mastery of printmaking.

During the ceremony, Nadereh Rezai emphasized the transformative role of museums, stating, “Museums are no longer merely repositories for artworks; they serve as centers for innovative storytelling, creativity, and artistic research. With continued support and collaboration, we aim to present more inspiring narratives through art.”

She further highlighted Picasso’s global influence, noting, “Artists like Picasso revolutionized the art world with their unique styles, shaping artistic movements beyond their time. Contemporary art in Iran also holds significant cultural and artistic value, and I hope this exhibition will inspire even more impactful showcases in the future.”

Spanish Ambassador to Iran, Antonio Sánchez-Benedito Gaspar, also addressed the audience, recognizing Picasso’s unparalleled artistic legacy. “Born in Málaga, Picasso remains one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 20th century. His work continuously evolved over seven prolific decades, pioneering Cubism, collage, and decorative arts. He was always ahead of his time.”

The ambassador also reflected on Picasso’s powerful political expressions, particularly through his masterpiece “Guernica.” “This iconic painting dramatically depicts the horrors of war, delivering a universal message of peace and coexistence. Picasso’s artistic concerns were deeply rooted in a search for new expressive methods.”

Expressing his gratitude to Iranian cultural authorities, Gaspar added, “I am honored to witness this exhibition, not just as Spain’s ambassador but also as someone born in Picasso’s hometown. I hope this event fosters future cultural collaborations between Iran and Spain.”

The “Picasso in Tehran” exhibition offers visitors an unparalleled opportunity to explore the breadth of Picasso’s genius, bridging artistic traditions and cultural dialogues. The showcase is expected to attract significant international attention and contribute to broader exchanges between Iran and the global art community.

