UN says Israel kills or wounds 100 children in Gaza each day

UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini, in a post on X, formerly Twitter, warned that the resumption of the war on Gaza is “robbing” Palestinian children of their childhood, turning the besieged territory into a “no land” for children, Press TV reported.

“Harrowing,” Lazzarini wrote on X. “At least 100 children are reported killed or injured every day in Gaza since the strikes resumed,” he said, citing UNICEF figures. “Nothing justifies the killing of children.”

He lamented that “young lives” were being “cut short in a war not of children’s making,” calling for renewed efforts to protect Gaza’s youngest civilians by resuming the ceasefire.

He noted that since the war began on October 7, 2023, 15,000 children have been killed in the Gaza Strip.

“The resumption of the war is again robbing them of their childhood. The war has turned Gaza into a “no land” for children. This is a stain on our common humanity,” he warned.

According to the UNICEF, since Israel resumed its war on Gaza nearly 20 days ago, 322 Palestinian children have been killed and 609 injured.

The world’s agency for children and their rights said in a statement on Monday that one million children in Gaza are suffering from continuous bombardment and the worsening humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by Israel’s ongoing blockade of aid into the narrow Strip.

At least 1,249 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel resumed large-scale strikes on the war-torn territory after breaking the ceasefire on March 18, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The number of injured since the Israeli attacks restarted now stands at 3,022, it also said.

According to the ministry, the figures include 86 people killed in the past 24 hours and 287 wounded.

The ministry also reports that the overall death toll in Gaza has reached 50,609 since the war began on October 7, 2023. The number of people injured in Gaza since that date stands at 115,063.

