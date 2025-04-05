Hamas says 19,000 children killed in Gaza since Oct. 2023

The Palestinian Children’s Day, celebrated annually on April 5, is marked this year as the regime’s forces have killed some 19,000 children, including 274 newborn babies and 876 infants below the age of one year, in Gaza since October 2023, Hamas said in a statement on Saturday, according to Press TV.

In Gaza, Hamas said, over 1,100 children have been abducted and “around 39,000 have become orphaned by losing one or both parents, while thousands others face the threat of famine, malnutrition, and disease.”

“The fascist occupation continues its systematic targeting of children, using them as human shields, depriving them of education in Gaza.”

Hamas also warned that the resistance group will never forget the regime’s “crimes against our children.”

It reiterated that the international community’s silence, “which is a shameful stain on human rights and humanitarian organizations… emboldens the occupation to escalate its crimes” against innocent Palestinian children.

The resistance group urged “the United Nations and governments to criminalize the occupation and activate its inclusion on the 'List of Shame' for perpetrators of crimes against children.”

