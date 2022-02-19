  1. Politics
Iceland stresses enhancing relations with Iran in all fields

TEHRAN, Feb. 20 (MNA) – President of Iceland Goni Johansen emphasized the need for enhancing and broadening relations with Islamic Republic of Iran in all areas.

He made the remarks on Saturday while receiving the credential of Iranian accredited ambassador to Iceland Alireza Yousefi.

The President of Iceland stressed that the two countries of Iran and Iceland enjoy the high potential to enhance their relations in various fields.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the existing capacities in relations between the two countries, especially economic, cultural, tourism and scientific issues fields.

While conveying the warm greetings of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Iran’s newly-appointed envoy said that Iran is ready to enhance its ties with Iceland in all fields.

