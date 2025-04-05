  1. Economy
Iran's oil exports to China in March hit new record high

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Despite sanctions on several tankers transporting Iranian oil to Chinese ports, a Western research body has reported that Iran’s oil exports to China reached 1.91 million barrels per day in March.

According to the S & P, Iran’s oil exports to China reached 1.91 million barrels per day in March, hitting a new record high since US President Donald Trump imposed the Maximum Pressure Campaign against Iran after he pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA in May 2018 and re-imposed unprecedented sanctions on Tehran. 

Trump signed an executive order to restore the maximum pressure campaign on Iran when he returned to the White House. He had launched the campaign during his first term.

The main goal of Trump's policy was to bring Iranian oil exports to zero.

Washington has been adding oil tankers that allegedly transfer Iranian oil to world markets to its list of sanctions. 

MNA

News ID 230180

