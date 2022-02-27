Iran trucks allowed to travel directly to Pakistan territory

According to the official webiste of the Iranian Roads and Urban Developments Ministry, after almost two years hiatus, Iran's trucks can transit from Mirjaveh Border in southeastern Sistan and Baluchestan Province to Pakistan's territory through the follow-ups of Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO), according to the general-director of Sistan and Baluchistan Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization.

Previously, during two years of covid-19 pandemic, Iran's trucks were allowed to transit through Mirjaveh border crossing just up to Taftan custom; however, from February 25 onwards Iranian trucks resume transit directly to Pakistan's territory.

This is particularly important for trucks that need to be transited to the destination without stop.

Currently, more than 150 trucks transit through Mirjaveh Border to Pakistan per day.

With 900 km border between Iran and Pakistan and huge cultural, religious, and historical commonalities, development of commercial relations is very important for expanding bilateral ties in different spheres.

Development of trade with the neighboring countries is top priority of Iran foreign policy and Iran's Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) is eagerly advancing this policy by facilitating transit.

MNA/PR