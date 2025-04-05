Asian countries could end Israel’s crimes through unity

Speaking in the meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) on the sidelines of the 150th Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent on Saturday, he expressed hope that, by strengthening solidarity, unity, and amity, while making maximum use of the capacities available in the member countries of this assembly, “we would be able to take an important step in line with securing common interests and reducing the relevant concerns.”

Today, “we are witnessing the occupation of territory in Gaza and Palestine in front of the eyes of world public opinion, international human rights organizations and institutions which has caused tension and unrest in the region due to the excessive demands of the criminal Zionist regime and its staunch supporters,” Hajibabaei lamented.

This fake occupying regime of Israel has shown that its survival depends on the continuation and spread of insecurity in the region, he emphasized.

He went on to say that the international community should address the heinous crimes committed by the criminal Zionist regime against the oppressed Palestinians, urging all international bodies to take the aforementioned issue into serious consideration.

Earlier on Friday, Israel restricted Palestinians’ access to roughly two-thirds of Gaza, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Among the restricted areas is a large swath of Southern Rafah, where Israel’s military issued a new displacement order on March 31, declaring it was returning to “fight with great force”, Al-Jazeera reported.

