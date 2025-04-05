Iran's MRUD prioritizes ports and maritime economy: Minister

Highlighting recent achievements, Sadegh noted substantial growth in maritime travel. “90 percent of marine trips were conducted via Bandar Abbas and Qeshm. With the addition of two new passenger vessels, we have seen strong public demand,” she stated.

She added that plans are underway to expand the passenger vessel fleet to further stimulate marine tourism. “Our maritime economy strategy focuses mainly on the southern coasts, including Bandar Abbas, Chabahar, and other provinces along the southern borders,” Sadegh said. “We are drafting a comprehensive plan to promote the southern coastline with a maritime economic approach.”

Makran Coastline Development

Sadegh announced plans for dredging the Arvand River to facilitate the navigation of larger vessels to Khorramshahr Port. “This project will significantly boost the local economies of Khuzestan, Khorramshahr, and Abadan, located along the Arvand River,” she added.

The Minister also stressed the importance of developing the Makran coastline as a cornerstone for advancing the maritime economy.She mentioned ongoing agreements aimed at increasing the number of vessels to support passenger and tourism growth.

Upgrading Northern Ports and Regional Cooperation

Sadegh reported the commencement of dredging operations at Astara Port on the Caspian Sea. “Although northern ports have considerable potential, improving service quality remains essential,” she emphasized.

She also referred to the recent Caspian Sea summit, where Iran’s proposal to create a comprehensive maritime database and joint information-sharing platform among littoral states was approved.

Sadegh highlighted that enhancing the quality of the maritime transport fleet for both cargo and passengers is the ministry priority.

“The development of Chabahar must primarily benefit local communities and their livelihoods. Current development efforts are proceeding in cooperation with Indian partners.”, she highlighted Regarding Chabahar Port.

MNA