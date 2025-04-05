Hamas calls justice for Israel attack on Red Crescent medics

“This irrefutable visual evidence shatters the occupation’s fabricated ‘suspicious movement’ lies, proving systematic targeting of humanitarian personnel and constituting a premeditated murder under international law,” read a statement from the Palestinian group, according to Al Jazeera.

“We demand international justice for the victims of this heinous crime,” it added.

Hamas’s comments come as evidence shows Palestinian medics wearing highly reflective uniforms and a clearly identifiable Red Crescent ambulance being shot at by Israeli forces.

MNA