No Iranian killed in US airstrike in Yemen: Source

The US on Tuesday launched a fatal airstrike on Al-Fazah, a coastal area in Yemen’s port city of Hudaydah.

In a statement posted on his X account, Yemen's Minister of Information Moammar al-Eryani claimed that the US airstrike has killed 70 Houthi forces, including prominent field commanders, and also a number of experts from the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

However, Tasnim News Agency has obtained information about the falsehood of those claims.

The information indicates that no Iranian individual has been martyred in Yemen.

It appears that such media stories have been propagated as part of psychological warfare with the purpose of plunging the region into a broader war.

Iranian military officials have declared time and again that the Yemeni Ansarullah forces are fighting single-handedly against the US and Israeli acts of aggression.

MNA/TSN