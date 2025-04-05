Iran to unveil new nuclear achievements in coming days

Mohammad Eslami, Vice President and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced that the organization will showcase its latest technological advancements during a high-profile ceremony scheduled for Farvardin 20 (April 9).

Speaking about the organization's performance in the Persian calendar year 1403, Eslami highlighted the continued momentum of scientific and technological development within the AEOI. “With the divine grace of God and the relentless efforts of our dedicated scientists and experts, the year 1403 was marked by remarkable success,” he said.

Eslami added that the organization has managed to maintain its pace of scientific progress, registering over 100 significant achievements across various sectors. “The capacity developed for result-driven research, which defines the identity of the AEOI, has continued to accelerate,” he stated.

Saying that over 100 achievements were reached in the year 1403, Eslami said that the most important of them will be unveiled in the presence of senior Iranian officials, reinforcing Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear advancement despite international scrutiny.

