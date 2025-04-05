Iran-EAEU trade doubles, says TPOI official

He stated that Iran and EAEU’s member states are constantly discussing facilitating the transport corridors.

Emphasizing the need for strengthening the infrastructures in Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and EAEU, he stated that the government's determination to strengthen the infrastructure for developing trade with Eurasia is essential.

Referring to the improvement of trade infrastructure between Iran and the members of the Eurasian Economic Union, Seyedi pointed out that Iran and member states of the union are always in talks about facilitating transportation along the corridors.

The Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) became operational between Iran and EAEU member states on November 27, 2019, according to which, the trade exchanges between the two sides have increased 2.2fold growth.

Obviously, in implementing free trade with Eurasia, infrastructure must be upgraded and the necessary financial resources must be provided, he added.

