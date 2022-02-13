Irish accredited envoy submits credential to Amir-Abdollahian

According to the Public Relation Department of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Accredited Ambassador of Republic of Ireland McGuinness submitted a copy of her credential to Iranian foreign minister on Sunday evening.

McGuinness the newly-appointed ambassador of Ireland to the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the beginning of her diplomatic mission in Iran.

During the meeting, Irish envoy said that she will make her utmost effort to enhance and broaden relations of her respective country with Iran in all areas.

