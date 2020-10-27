Iranian envoy submits credentials to Yemeni Foreign Minister

Iran's new ambassador to Yemen Hassan Irloo submitted a copy of his credentials to the Foreign Minister of the Yemeni National Salvation Government Hisham Sharaf on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to present his credential to the Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat in the upcoming days.

Iran's new envoy was the coordinator of Iran's humanitarian aid to Yemen after the start of the war in 2015. He was also the Deputy Special Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Yemen from 2015 to 2020.

FA/FNA 13990806000261