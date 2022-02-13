  1. Politics
Irish FM due in Tehran to discuss bilateral ties

TEHRAN, Feb. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will host his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney on Monday to discuss bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests.

Amir-Abdollahian and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney met and held talks on the sidelines of 76th session of the UN General Assembly September to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation, JCPOA and situation in Afghanistan.

The last steps for reopening the embassy of Ireland in Tehran are underway, he said, adding, “We are ready to take any necessary step to preserve and revive JCPOA.”

Earlier on Sunday, the newly-appointed Irish Ambassador to Tehran submitted a copy of her credential to Iranian foreign minister.

