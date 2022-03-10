  1. Politics
New Vietnamese amb. submits credentials to Amir-Abdollahian

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The newly-appointed ambassador of Socialist Republic of Vietnam submitted a copy of his credential to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Thursday.

The newly-appointed ambassador of Social Republic of Vietnam to the Islamic Republic of Iran met and held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Iran.

