Iran accredited envoy submits credential to Angolan Deputy FM

Iranian Ambassador to South Africa and Accredited Envoy to Angola on his Instagram page on Monday wrote, “Today on Monday in Luanda, capital of Angola, I met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Angola and submitted a copy of my credentials as Accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Angola. In this meeting, we discussed ways to develop and expand relations between the two countries.”

