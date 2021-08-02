  1. Politics
Iran accredited envoy submits credential to Angolan Deputy FM

TEHRAN, Aug. 02 (MNA) – Accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Angola submitted a copy of his credential to the Deputy Foreign Minister of Angola on Monday.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues to develop and expand bilateral ties between the two countries of Iran and Angola.

Iranian Ambassador to South Africa and Accredited Envoy to Angola on his Instagram page on Monday wrote, “Today on Monday in Luanda, capital of Angola, I met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of Angola and submitted a copy of my credentials as Accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Angola. In this meeting, we discussed ways to develop and expand relations between the two countries.”

