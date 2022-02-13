Iran, Mali to expand scientific, technological cooperation

During this meeting, the two sides stressed the need to form a joint working group on scientific and technological cooperation to study the establishment of a technical and vocational university in Mali and award 20 scholarships to Malian students, especially the students of PhD and students of Persian language.

The Islamic Republic of Iran, in terms of having a high position in science and technology and gaining the 15th rank of science production in the world and the first rank in the region, pays special attention to transferring its experiences in the field of science and technology to friendly and brotherly countries, said Iranian minister.

Iran welcomes the development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with different countries, especially friendly and brotherly countries, he added.

Referring to the high position of Iran in the field of technology, Zolfi Gol said that Iran can help Mali in the field of the mining as well as technologies related to the field of agricultural sciences and animal husbandry.

The Iranian minister also said that the country is ready to help Mali establish a technical and vocational university.

Abdoulaye Diop, for his part, congratulated the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, saying that Iran, in terms of its high position in world science and technology, is a good example for countries that want to confront global arrogance and their oppressive sanctions.

Stating that Mali is willing to use the Iranian experience in developing science and technology, Diop expressed hope that the scientific relations between Iran and Mali strengthens.

