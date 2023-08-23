Tehran, Kuala Lumpur call for promoting technological coop.

Iranian Science, Research, and Technology Minister Mohammad Zolfi-Gol received the visiting Zambry Abdul Kadir, the foreign minister of Malaysia in Tehran.

Malaysia has made progress in various dimensions and is one of the proud countries of the Islamic world, Zolfi-Gol said in this meeting.

Referring to Iran's scientific progress in recent years, he said, "Despite the 8-year Imposed War and cruel sanctions, Iran has been able to experience good scientific growth and it ranks first in many fields such as biotechnology, medicine, and nanotechnology."

Malaysia has always had a good relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said, adding that the Iranian people have always had a positive and friendly view of this country.

The Iranian science minister also said that there is a basis for promoting scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries.

The foreign minister of Malaysia, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his presence in Iran.

"I hope that we will witness the promotion of scientific and technological cooperation between the two countries through the discussion and meeting of the officials of the two countries," he said.

Since the beginning of political relations between Iran and Malaysia, the relations between the two countries have been on a good track, he also noted.

RHM/5868474