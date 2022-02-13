Iran, Mali FMs stress boosting bilateral cooperation

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Malian counterpart Abdoulaye Diop discussed bilateral ties and issues of mutual interests on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on a host of issues including bilateral, regional and international ties.

Iranian foreign minister emphasized the importance of mutual visits by high-ranking officials of the two countries in expansion and development of bilateral relations and stressed the status of Africa in foreign policy of 13th government of Iran under President Raeisi.

He emphasized serious will of Iranian government to comprehensively expand relations and interactions with Mali in all areas of mutual interests.

Referring to the achievements gained by Islamic Republic of Iran in various industrial and scientific fields including health, medicine, he stressed Tehran's readiness to transfer technology and share these achievements with Mali.

Visiting Malian foreign minister, for his part, thanked Iranian counterpart for his hospitality and voiced readiness of his country to expand bilateral relations especially in trade and economic fields.

Abdoulaye Diop said that his country attaches great importance to its relations with Iran and invited Iranian companies to have a strong presence in Mali for development projects.

