Raeisi visits technological achievements exhibition

Upon his arrival to the University, President Raeisi first paid tribute to the sublime status of martyrs of the university.

Also, President Raeisi paid a visit to the Technological Achievements Exhibition of Sharif Innovation Center entitled “Driving Force of Innovation, Manifestation of Self-Credence”.

In addition, the young Iranian researchers, while presenting a report on their achievements, shared their suggestions and views with the President, and President Raeisi emphasized the government's support for their technological activities.

During this visit, President Raeisi was briefed on the latest achievements of Sharif University’s professors and students in various fields of aerospace, automotive industry, telecommunications, water and energy, solar power plants, environment, agriculture, electronics and medicine and medical equipment.

During the visit, he vowed that the 13th government will make its utmost efforts to pave suitable ways for students and to support knowledge-based companies to take giant strides in line with the realization of sublime ideals and causes of the Islamic Revolution.

During his visit, President Raeisi was accompanied by Vice-President for Science and Technology, Minister of Science, Research and Technology and also President’s Chief of Staff.

